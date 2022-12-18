Bremer Bank National Association Sells 222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

