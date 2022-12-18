Bremer Bank National Association Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Stryker were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Stryker by 16.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.