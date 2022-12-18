Bremer Bank National Association Sells 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,787,000 after buying an additional 398,041 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Shares of AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

