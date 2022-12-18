Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

