Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price target on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

