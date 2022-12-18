Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.8% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

