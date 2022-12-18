Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62,744.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

