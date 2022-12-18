BTR Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

PFE opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

