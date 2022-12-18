Burt Wealth Advisors Has $538,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,973.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

