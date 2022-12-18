Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $129.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.