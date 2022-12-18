Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,323,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

