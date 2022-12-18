Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

