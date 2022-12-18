Canandaigua National Corp Has $200,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 655,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,278 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.