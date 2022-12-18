Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $15.53. Capcom shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 5,040 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Capcom Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Read More

