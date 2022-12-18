Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $723.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $740.56 and a 200-day moving average of $665.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

