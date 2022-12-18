Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 404.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after buying an additional 132,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

