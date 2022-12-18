Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.26 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

