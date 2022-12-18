Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

