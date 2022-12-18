Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.3 %

CURE stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $149.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.07.

