Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 140,459 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

DLR stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

