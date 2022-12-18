Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $13.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,070 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 10.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

