Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

