Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $293,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

