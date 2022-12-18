Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

