Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,216 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

