Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.