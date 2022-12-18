Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

