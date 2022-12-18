Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.80. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.