Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,676,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,336,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 146,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

