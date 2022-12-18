Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.27 and its 200 day moving average is $164.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.