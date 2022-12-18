Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 20,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.4 %

CVX stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

