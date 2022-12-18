Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

