Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 212,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

