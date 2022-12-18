CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 56.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

