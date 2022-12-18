Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $141,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,208 shares of company stock worth $1,511,621. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.