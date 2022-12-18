Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.