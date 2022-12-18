City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,649.1% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 286,976 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

