City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IVE opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

