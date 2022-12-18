City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 485.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

