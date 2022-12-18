City Holding Co. Buys 140 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after buying an additional 1,903,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

