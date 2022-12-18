City Holding Co. Buys 520 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.11.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

