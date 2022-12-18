City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,114 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 2.7 %

FSLR stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $173.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

