City Holding Co. Has $310,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $202,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

