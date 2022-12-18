City Holding Co. Has $539,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

