City Holding Co. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.