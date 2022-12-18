City Holding Co. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

