City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

