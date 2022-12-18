City Holding Co. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 434,352 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $297,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

