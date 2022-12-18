City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

