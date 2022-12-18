City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.